YOUR WELLNESS

Active listening is fully concentrating on what is being said rather than simply ‘hearing’ the message of the speaker.

As well as giving full attention to the speaker, it is important that the ‘active listener’ is also ‘seen’ to be listening.

Your interest in their life or problems can be shown to the speaker by using verbal and non-verbal messages — such as maintaining eye contact without staring too much, nodding your head and smiling, and agreeing by saying ‘O-O” or ‘Mmm hmm’ to encourage them. By doing this the speaker will usually feel more at ease, relaxed and honest.

Some questions you might ask are: “What solutions can you think of?” “What do you want for your future? How can i help you? What would help you feel better about yourself?”