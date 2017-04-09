Addict kills 2 coeds + fetus

A 34-year old fellow known by the police as a habitual drug and marijuana user killed two college students, one from Silliman University Sunday night, and another from Centro Escolar, Manila after the suspect high on drugs was enraged thinking that the coed’s boyfriend reported his being a drug user to the police.

It was awarding night after the international longboard competition was over. The players coming form different cities and provinces, were celebrating at the beach when the suspect one Michael Manayon dashed into their tent and pursued his first victim Loraine Ramirez, 17 of Manila until they reached the kitchen of their cottage where the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the coed three times fatally.

Loraine won third place in that longboard competition.

When the coed’s friends scampered for safety, another friend attempted to come back to rescue Loraine. She was Silliman’s swimmer athlete Jan Nicole Nikki Piñero, 20 who tried to drag Loraine to safety only to be caught by the addict who stabbed her 5 tiimes fatally. Nikki was four months pregnant.

By then the police of San Juan Siquijor arrived and arrested the suspect who is now facing multiple murder charges and for crimes in violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act. He was also brought for inquest both in Siquijor and Dumaguete and is now detained in San Juan where the crime was committed.

When the wake of the two victims were brought for viewing at the Chapel of Evangel at Silliman, hundreds of students came to pay their respects.

The parents of both victims were shocked beyond their expectation. Niño and Joy Piñero, who is a swimming coach of the Silliman team told the CHRONICLE that his only consolation was the heroism of his daughter, who despite all dangers, came back to save a friend, but in vain.

Loraine’s mother Jane arrived from Manila and said she has sought the help of President Duterte thru friends to assure that justice will be done.

DO ADDICTS DESERVE TO LIVE?

This became the issue in town, citing the issues of extrajudicial killings of addicts which they felt is justified considering that if the addicts live, they will kill and endanger more innocent lives as what President Duterte always said. “Madadamay ang mga innocentes,” he said.

Friends of Niño Piñero vowed to help him pursue justice. Most if not all favored the death penalty for drug addicts. Some also said that if the addicts are just maimed and disabled, they can no longer pursue their nefarious deeds with impunity. They as PWD can be imprisoned for life instead of being executed. This is also the stand of religious people.

