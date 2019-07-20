Adopt active lifestyle

INFOBYTES

This year’s observance of National Nutrition Month in Negros Oriental is a call for the pub-lic to complement healthy diet with an active lifestyle to avoid chronic diseases.

Dr. Liland Estacion, the Provincial Nutrition Action Officer, cited in a Kapihan sa PIA forum recently that chronic diseases can manifest in the younger age group of the population. This, she said, can be avoided if they would practice an active lifestyle and eating the basic ‘go, grow, and glow’ foods in minimal amount. “Chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and heart diseases can happen if we don’t exercise regularly. Right now, even young people are asking for metformin, losartan, and amlodipine. These can be avoided if we exercise regularly,” Estacion said.

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

P40M traffic lights

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Dumaguete City plans to install Automatic Traf-fic Signaling System worth P40 million as the next major project after the CCTV.

This proposed modern traffic lights system, its proposed specifications, costs and intersections to be covered by the traffic lights system is now being tackled by Traffic Management Office, members of the Technical Working Group and the Bids and Awards Committee prior to formal presentation to Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo. Remollo stressed that the city will find the funds to finance the project, which is a necessity if only to modernize and to make efficient the management of traffic at least in major intersections and junctions in the city.

Low malnutrition rate

By Roi Lomotan

Five municipalities in Negros Oriental recorded the lowest malnutrition rate in 2018.

Provincial Nutrition Action Officer, Dr. Liland Estacion said the municipality of Pamplona registered the lowest malnutrition rate in the province with .5 percent, followed by Dauin with 1.8 percent, Sibulan with 2.4 percent, La Libertad with 3.6 percent, and Siaton with 4.2 percent. The Provincial Nutrition Action Officer lauded these municipalities especially Pamplona town for their efforts in minimizing the malnutrition rate in their areas.

Search for young artists

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Victorias Milling Company (VMC) has called anew young aspiring artists in Negros Oriental to participate in its 7th Interschool Art Contest in September this year.

The contest banners the theme “My Community” as the VMC also celebrates its 100 years of existence to instill the young Negrenses in Negros Island how the company values the community. This is open to all students from Negros Island from Grades 1-6 for interschool elementary, and Grades 7-12 for interschool secondary. Interested participants may send their application forms to vmcartcontest@gmail.com and vmcart@yahoo.com with a clear snapshot of previous work. Deadline of registration is on September 4, 2019.