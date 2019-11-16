After P100k bounty raised murder suspects appear

The Philippine National Police (PNP) cannot consider two suspects in the murder of broadcaster Dindo Generoso as fugitives so much so that they had to put up a bounty for his their arrest. This even as the bounty was raised earlier when the next two suspects in the murder of Brodcaster Dindo Generoso were still at large while two others were already in police custody.

Both new suspects were “presented and bared in absencia” as of Thursday as their laweyrs filed their manifestations claiming both new suspects will be presented to the law , to seek law and justice. They are not treated as fugitives but persons in inerest who have yet to respond ot the invitation.

This was bared by the lawyer of the Generoso murder suspects only after a bounty of P100,000 was raised by no less than the PNP acting head of the province Lt/Col Julian Entoma offering his month’s salary of P80,000 as bounty and the Dumaguete Press Club which offered P20,000 from lowly newsmen’s contributions.

This was the reaction of Atty Rommel Erames, legal counsel of Tomasino Aledro, the alleged registered owner of the Strada vehicle where the alleged triggerman had allegedly disembarked in front of the Silliman signage at the boulevard, and transferred to a waiting motorcycle parked along side the boulevard before proceeding to the crime scene on that day. It will be given to the informant leading to the arrest of the real perpetrators, not fall guys.

The shooting actually happened 7:25am in the corner of Hibbard and EJ Blanco road Piapi Dumaguete while the victim was on his way to his radio program at Bai Radio along the same road. The time 7:25am was marked based on the top of the line CCTV system of the City Govenrment. There the actual shooting was recorded in high definition CCTV color.

Erames said, his client Aledro was waiting for the regular preliminary investigation so he can file the necessary counter affidavit and that he has filed a motion that his client will not be included in the inquest case last Friday.

According to Erames, his client is ready to file his counter affidavit to show proof that he has not left the country contrary to what was earlier reported by CHR field investigator Jess Canete during the city peace and order council meeting yesterday at the Sangguniang Panlungsod session hall./choy gallarde.