Against the tide

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) came out with a pastoral letter last Sunday expressing concern “due to the many deaths and killings in the campaign against prohibited drugs.” The CBCP has become increasingly vocal about its objection to the extra-judicial methods seemingly justified by the war on drugs. This comes in the heels of an official tally of 7 000 killings and, sadly, counting. I dedicate this column to the seven points the pastoral letter emphasized which I believe we can all glean precious insights from.

The life of every person comes from God. It is He who gives it and it is He alone who can take it back. Not even the government has the right to kill life because it is only God’s steward and not the owner of life. The opportunity to change is never lost in every person. This is because God is merciful as our Holy Father Pope Francis repeatedly teaches. We just finished celebrating the Jubilee Year of Mercy and the World Apostolic Congress of Mercy. These events deepened our awareness that the Lord Jesus Christ offered His own life for sinners to redeem them and give them a new future. To destroy one’s own life and the life of another is a grave sin and does evil to society. The use of drugs is a sign that a person no longer values his own life and endangers the lives of others. We must all work together to solve the drug problem and work for the rehabilitation of drug addicts. Every person has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Society has ways and processes to catch, prove guilty, and punish perpetrators of crimes. This process must be followed especially by agents of the law. Any action that harms another (seriously) is a grave sin. To push drugs is a grave sin as is killing (except in self-defense). We cannot correct a wrong by doing another wrong. A good purpose is not a justification for using evil means. It is good to remove the drug problem but to kill in order to achieve this is also wrong. The deep root of the drug problem and criminality is the poverty of the majority, the destruction of the family, and corruption in society. The step we have to take is to overcome poverty especially through the giving of permanent work and sufficient wages to workers. Let us strengthen and carry forward the unity and love of the family members. Let us not allow any law that destroys the unity of families. We must also give priority to reforming rogue policemen and corrupt judges. The excessively slow adjudication of court cases is one big reason for the spread of criminality. Often, it is the poor who suffer from this system. We also call upon elected politicians to serve the common good of the people and not their own interests. To consent and to keep silent in front of evil is to be an accomplice to it. If we neglect the drug addicts and pushers, we have become part of the drug problem. If we consent or allow the killing of suspected drug addicts, we shall also be responsible for their deaths.

As expected, this pastoral letter made the relations between the Church and the present administration icier than usual. As of press time, Speaker of the House Pantaleon Alvarez said the Church lacked the moral ascendancy to criticize the drug war since it has its own concerns as well. The CBCP remains adamant in its stand, however. In the same pastoral letter, they say that they will “continue to speak against evil even as we acknowledge and repent of our own shortcomings.” The letter continues, “We will do this even if it will bring persecution upon us because we are all brothers and sisters responsible for each other. “ It is my hope that the lives of our fellowmen would cease becoming collateral damage as the drug war continues. Just as the Church dares to speak out in the face of persecution so must we swim against the tide. Troubled Welsh Poet Dylan Thomas’ poetic words truly resonate in today’s times:

“Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”