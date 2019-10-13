CHURCH HISTORIAN

In the very own words of the author of History of Negros (1980):

Agustin de la Cavada has given us some facts on the agricultural condition of Negros around 1870. They are not absolutely precise but are rather approximations.

There are a number of omissions such as the omissions of the town of Bais on the list of the towns producing sugar.

According to reports from that period in 1870 there were in Bais “fourteen iron mills and many more wooden mills” which milled “more than 12,000 piculs of sugar” (759 metric tons), which were soon to increase “rapidly due to the continuous inflow both of capital and of new people coming to share the fertile lands of Bais.”

In 1880, Bais was harvesting 35,000 piculs equivalent to 2,214 metric tons. It is thus wrong to place the total production of Negros as de la Cavada does at 21,370 piculs or a little over 1,300 metric tons.

There are other serious errors so that we must be cautious in using his figures. All in all however where the number of haciendas and their equipment are concerned he is fairly reliable at least for lack of better information.

According to de la Cavada the sixty-nine sugar haciendas of Negros had over 23,728 hectares. They were equipped with “98 iron mills and 65 carabao powered mills, five hydraulic mills and three steam mills.”

These numbers were probably understated. De la Cavada also points out the location of sixty two haciendas and says nothing of those located in Talisay and Ilog, thus implying that both towns together only had seven haciendas, whereas the number must have been much higher since Talisay was one of the principal sugar producing towns and since according to Cavada himself around this time it had sixty iron mills, four hydraulic mills and one steam operated mill.

He likewise omits Pontevedra and does not state the number of haciendas found in Hinigaran and Bago. Perhaps he included the haciendas of Hinigaran in Pontevedra since Pontevedra was then included in the parish of Hinigaran. Tanjay, Sibulan and Isabela cultivated sugar cane on a small scale but there were probably no haciendas there yet.