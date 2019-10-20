Albayalde’s pendora’s box: rogue cops on the lose…

ZD TRIVIA

The credibility of President Duterte’s war on drugs is put to the test. There are hundreds if not thousands of rogue policemen who engage in the recycling of shabu confiscated during drug raids.

That is also why they can plant shabu on some selected drug raids because they have enough supply of confiscated drugs. How do we really know how much shabu is confiscated during a raid, or buy-bust, when some stuff can be withheld secretly before being reported? Simpol ra man kana. Multiply that nationwide you have a monster in the block.

Police chief Gen Oscar Alabayalde had to resign because he was at the wrong time at the wrong position when he “protected” 13 rouge cops at Pampanga who raided 200 kilos of shabu but reported only 38 kilos and soon they all got brand new SUVs., the Senate report said. ABayalde protected his boys from arrest saying “mga tao ko yan….” related accuser Gen. Maganto , former CIDG chief whistle blower now Baguio city mayor.

The resignation of police chief 4 star general Oscar Albayalde Oct 14, should not be in vain, instead, it should open the proverbial pandora’s box of a whole big bunch of rogue cops and corrupt drug recycling policemen in the ranks. Unless the syndicate of drug recycling cops are uncovered and we believe it is nationwide, then General Albayalde’s resignation will be in vain.

For Albayalde, his resignation was a the right thing to do for an officer and a true gentleman. It has become too hot in the kitchen and the chef has to resign for the good of the kitchen or the service.

Granting without admitting that Albayalde is at least aware of drug recycling among the police, give 200 kilos captured, only 38 kilos were reported and those involved are not in jail? That alone demands command responsibility and the buck stopped with Albayalde because it happened during his watch six years ago as regional commander.

So for his resignation not to fall in vain, Albayalde must now help find and uncover this syndicate of rogue recycling cops who capture shabu and declared only few and recycle the rest into the black market using middlemen of what they call a drug queen or a queen bee.

If Albayalde will choose to keep silent and not help uncover this police anomaly or drug recycling cops, then Albayalde shall have missed his golden opportunity to attain his shining moment as a hero in the future of president Duterte’s drug war. Short of this, the rogue cops will continue to tango with the drug recycling cops in the block.