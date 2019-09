Proud parents Raul Albina (left) and Nenita Albina (right) and Mayor Ipe Remollo , congratulate their son Francis Roy B. Albina following their son’s fine performance during the International Math Open for Young Achievers held on September 13-16, 2019 at Singapore. The young Albina, a Grade 11 student of Silliman University won Silver in the individual category and Bronze in the team category.