Alleged triggerman denies involvement

The alleged triggerman in the fatal shooting of Dumaguete broadcaster Dindo Generoso has denied his involvement in the crime as he sought the help of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) here to clear his name.

CHR-Negros Oriental chief, special investigator Jess Cañete, said he received a call from Police Corporal Roger Rubio on his mobile phone Tuesday morning asking for help and advice.

Rubio, an active member of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Philippine National Police (PNP) assigned in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental denied being in Dumaguete at the time the crime was committed last Thursday.

The policeman, has been charged with murder along with three others, first contacted the CHR-Negros Oriental chief on Saturday, through text messaging and voice calls, he added.

The text messages purportedly from Rubio said he was left-handed, contrary to CCTV video footage that showed the gunman riding tandem on a motorcycle shot Generoso with his right hand and that he was only 5’4” in height, of medium-built, and had hairy legs, unlike the profile of the hitman.

“They are just accusing me, sir. I was just here in Guihulngan on that day. At 10 a.m. I went to M Lhuillier to get some money,” the man claiming to be Rubio said in the dialect.

The suspect added that there is a video (footage) and a receipt that would prove his claim of being at the said “pera padala” or money shipment outlet.

Rubio pleaded with the CHR investigator to help him, saying that some policemen went to the money shipment outlet to ask for a copy of the video footage but a formal request is being required.

Asked how Cañete verified that the text sender/caller was indeed Rubio, he said he knew the police officer personally. Secondly, who else would be contacting him successively for the same purpose, adding that a mischief caller would not be wasting time and money for such.

Cañete said he wants to put it on record that he is not interfering with the ongoing police investigation but since Rubio has reached out to him, he will do the best to help him.

“My interest here is that mahatagan ug due process si Rubio (that Rubio will be given due process), without necessarily interfering with police investigation,” he said.

As to whether Rubio will appear before his office, there was no mention at all, but Cañete said he advised him to get a lawyer.

Negros Oriental provincial police director Col. Julian Entoma, in a press conference late Monday afternoon, said he has recommended to the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) that Rubio be “dropped from the rolls”, meaning to be separated from the service and that his salary be suspended. (PNA)

(By Mary Judaline Partlow – November 12, 2019)