Amending the Constitution to a federal government

President Duterte wants a federal system of government. But this can only be done by amending the Constitution. How do you amend the Constitution? The present 1987 Constitution provides under Article XII, Section 1, provides as follows:

“AMENDMENTS OR REVISION

Section 1. Any amendment to, or revision of, this Constitution may be proposed by:

(1) The Congress, upon a vote of three fourths of all its Members; or

(2) Constitutional Convention.

Section 2. Amendments to this Constitution may likewise be directly proposed by the people through initiative upon petition of at least twelve percentum of the total member of registered voters, of which every legislative district must be represented by at least three percentum of the registered voters therein.”

Thus, Congress is now tackling the proposed amendment of the Constitution to make it a Federal System of Government.

Calling a Constitutional Convention would be very expensive and besides most of those who will be elected as delegates to the constitutional convention would be those supported by them or their siblings or relatives, or cronies.

With the super majority of the members of Congress allied with President Duterte, I am sure Congress will support by a vote of three fourths of all its members, proposed the amendments or revision of the Constitution to make it federal.

At any rate, ultimately, it will be the people who has to approve the proposed amendment or revision when validly ratifies by the majority of the votes cast in a plebiscite which shall be held not earlier than sixty (60) days nor later than ninety (90) days after such approval of such amendments or revision.

Proposed amendments by Congress will succeed because President Duterte has the necessary votes from Congress and the people will approve the proposed amendments or revision.

Anyway, I am hopeful that a Federal System will make the Philippines more progressive.