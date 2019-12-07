Amlan parish in 1848

CHURCH HISTORIAN

On the 9th day of August 1848, Cebu Bishop Romualdo Jimeno signed the decree of canonical erection of the parish of Amlan in Negros Island.

This was in consonance with the decree issued by Gov. General Narciso Claveria on 20th day of June 1848, entrusting to the Augustinian Recollects the Island of Negros for their spiritual administration.

According to the Historical Data of Negros Oriental, Vol. 5, (circa 1953), the original name of the town is derived from Amblan or Amblang, the rare fleshy guavas. The data are mostly legends, beliefs and folkways.

It is believed that this variety of guavas was plentiful when the Spanish colonial government had established the town in 1790. This information is culled for Provincia de San Nicolas de Tolentino de Agustinos Descalzos de la Congregacion de España e Indias, Manila, 1879.

Wikipedia as other websites unfortunately states that it was the nineteenth- century chronicler Licinio Ruiz who referred to “Alman, a settlement said to have been named after a superior kind of guava.”

In the assertion, a mischief has been done.

In the first place, it was in 1922 that Fr. Licinio Ruiz was named the Recollect chronicler of the Philippine Province. In 1925, he was re-elected to the same office while at this same time serving as assistant to the Superior in Manila.

Truly, he was a twentieth-century chronicler, not otherwise.

Secondly, Fr. Licinio Ruiz never associated the town of Amlan to Alman, a superior kind of guava. Rather what he wrote of the town in the year 1925 with the heading Amblan was the following:

“Pobre era el aspecto del por entonces, si se quiere, mal llamado pueblo de Amblan, al erigirse en parroquia independiente de su matriz, Tanjay en el año 1848. Trece malas casas en la playa y algunos cristianos diseminados por los alrededores.”

Erected as an independent parish from its mother church of Tanjay in 1848, the place was a miserable fishing hamlet, consisting of thirteeen houses and a few Christians scattered on its outskirts.

Fr. Ramon Cabas held the distinction to be the very first Augustianian Recollect missionary to come to the Island. He arrived in the town on 24 August 1848. There was no church, convent, and school.