Amores prevails in close Liga ng mga Barangay Presidential race

DUMAGUETE CITY – The race was close enough that if only one his supporters flipped and voted for his rival, the race to the presidency of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Dumaguete City could have been tied and settled by toss coin.

But having secured 16 votes while his rival garnered 14 votes, Motong Punong Barangay Dione Amores prevailed over Daro’s Jovencio Tan Jr.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo promptly administered the oaths of office to the newly elected officials of the Liga ng mga Barangay led by President Dione Amores of Motong.

The Liga election was held at the session hall was orderly but full of excitement. Amores will sit as ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Amores, who is on his last term, won over neophyte Daro Punong Barangay Jovencio Tan Jr., who immediately conceded and congratulated the former.

Elected as Vice- President was Poblacion 5 Nelson Ablir and Auditor Nerio Grapa of Bantayan.

For members of the Board of Directors: Randy Fausto of Tabuc-tubig, Pacencio Maquiling of Banilad, Peter Calumpang of Poblacion 4, Anthony Ozoa of Poblacion 3, Ma. Isabel Sagarbarria of Calindagan, Maelyne Rose Mariano of Poblacion 8, Gregorio Oira of Candau-ay and Pedro Suniega of Poblacion 2.

Mayor Remollo congratulated all the elected LNB officials and urged them to work with the City Government in projects, programs and activities that will benefit their constituents.