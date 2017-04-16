“We are an Easter People.” I heard this phrase many years ago during an Easter season homily. The homilist commented that he had observed many people got stuck in the Black Fridays of their lives and so weren’t able to move on to being Easter people. He went on to say that we tended to focus more on our crosses, our difficulties, and our problems than on being aware of the blessings that God through Jesus brings us every day, indeed every hour.

There is much truth to his observation. We are one of the only countries that declares holidays during Holy Week. Growing up in the United States, Holy Week was just another week of work days without any holidays. Yes, there were the church services during Holy Week after office hours but not like here where we have masses, ceremonies, processions, bisita iglesia, 7 Last Words, and other traditional practices.

On Easter Sunday our church was full of flowers, singing and happy people. Family get-togethers usually followed the morning service. Then on Monday it was back to work. I don’t remember any difference in our daily life during the Easter season.

What does being an Easter people mean? To me it now means embracing the Resurrected Christ and the joy and the hope that He brings us. It means accepting my crosses as part of my life journey knowing in faith that for every Black Friday there will be an Easter Sunday. It means recognizing His presence and His desire for me to be a better person.

If I only dwell on the crosses and problems in my life, I will continue to live in the past. This attitude may result in bitterness, depression, and the inability to face life’s challenges and opportunities.

However, if I embrace the Easter spirit of joy and hope, of faith and new life, even my problems and difficulties, my crosses, become bearable. I am able to smile as I accept life’s ups and downs, trusting that in every thing God works for good as long as I love Him and open myself to His plans for me.

We must admit that our lives are affected by the people around us, by the people we meet, by our family and our friends. Likewise, we affect others we come into contact with. If we smile at others, they will smile back at us. If we wear an angry or unhappy face, then those people around us will either be unhappy or angry or avoid us entirely. When we are an Easter people, others will also be encouraged to become Easter people.

I believe that the Easter season, the period from Resurrection Sunday to Pentecost, is a time for us to practice the new life opened to us by the Resurrected Christ. It is a time to welcome the transformation process (from the cross to the joyful and spirit-filled life) in our thoughts, words and actions. It is a time for us to be able to accept our crosses and use them to strengthen us to face life’s challenges to grow stronger and to become truly an Easter people. It is a time for us to share our joy and our faith with others, following the example of the early disciples.

Let us all be Easter people, not only this Easter season but throughout the whole year.