Another councilman, killed in an ambush

Police are high on the lead of the suspect in the killing of another council legislator, a former police deputy chief of his town, in the biggest city of this province in Bayawan last Tuesday.

The mastermind is also high in the police hit list, it was gathered from PNP sources.

Killed in close range by a duo riding in tandem in broad daylight in Barangay Villarial Bayawan City the city legislator who is also a former police officer, was way laid by the assassins along the highway.

Police are exploring personal drudge as the possible motive behind the murder of Bayawan City Councilman ALex “Inday” Tizon ,66 Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was on board his maroon Crosswind, while on his way to buy medicine for his ailment, according to investigators.

Police said Tizon retired from the Philippine National Police five years ago, who was formerly assigned as Deputy Chief of Bayawan Police Station.

The victim has been receiving death threats since he was still in active duty until he entered politics. Tizon has served two terms as councilman from 2010 to 2016. He ran for vice mayor in 2016 but lost. He returned as city councilor after winning in the 2019 May election

Lieutenant Colonel Alfonso Enriquez of Bayawan Police said Tizon recently mediated between two fighting families at one of the mountain barangays of the city. He even assisted in the evacuation of the family which was reportedly harassed allegedly by armed men.

“Siya g’yud nangunay og adto sa bukid ug nipabalhin nila,” Enriquez said.

Tizon, 66, succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds after he was ambushed by riding in tandem along the National Highway of Barangay Villareal.

Initial investigation revealed that Tizon was driving his Isuzu Sportivo when a motorcycle overtook his vehicle. The back rider reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.

The modus was similar to other killings wherein the assassins follow their victim and at an intersection or area where the victim slows down, the killers will rush to his side and pull the trigger.

Motorists are now forewarned that in crossing an intersection, the driver must check who is following him. If in doubt, the driver should either speed up, or divert his route, or stop at crowded place, plus block the overtaker’s path even if it has to create a traffic jam. He must also blow his vehicle’s horn.

Instead of blocking the killers’ way, Tizon managed to turn his vehicle towards the side walk while the gunmen sped off.

Residents rushed to Tizon but he was already dead upon arrival.. Crime scene investigators recovered four empty shells from a 9mm pistol. Police said the victim was out to buy medication for his hypertension.

Enriquez believed Tizon was tailed by the assailants when he was ambushed. But he did not seem to notice. Drivers are always forewarned to look at the back and side mirrors for any suspicious motorcycle or vehicle following. (By RYAN CHRIS SOROTE)