Another sad day for PRESS Freedom

POOL EDITORIAL

The murder of veteran journalist and broadcaster Dindo Generoso, 67, is another blow to the cause of Press Freedom in this part of the country.

The community, not just the journalists here but in different parts of the country, and the government officialdom, have poured in statements of condemnation, even as there are the usual suspects but evidence is still wanting.

At about 7:20am Thursday, Dindo turned his final curve from Hibbard Avenue to EJ Blanco Road, driving his Elantra 2017 towards Bai Radio where he hosted the City Government’s program entitled “Konsensya sa Provincia” which talked about the city government’s projects and insights.

When Dindo turned left from Tarbush, two riding in tandem attempted to overtake him and, at mid-road, shot him fatally six times penetrating the front window of his car, and was waylaid to the right corner of EJ Blanco road. He was dead on arrival at the Silliman Medical Center.

It is not wise to discuss details of the murder because the perpetrators will only confirm the mistakes of their mission. The CCTV footage clearly marked the ambushers. The police also tracked their get-away. The triggerman got off in some place north where he boarded a red pickup heading to the interior while the motorcycle driver went the other way. Their fake plate numbers were also marked.

Vice Mayor Alan Cordova, acting mayor at that time as Mayor Ipe Remollo was in China last Thursday, said, he has a good idea of how to track down the suspects. Cordova is perceived as an anticrime expert as he is a graduate of West Point Military Academy in the U.S, as a government scholar before he decided to join politics. His expertise will be tested in this operation. He promised on air that under his watch, this crime will not go to the archives. It will be solved.

Malacanang Press Sec.Martin Andanar was already briefed on the situation. Media Task Force chair USEC Joel Sy Egco was briefed and updated likewise. The Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility editors called to get the details. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has publicly condemned the Generoso murder . The Kapisanan ng Mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP) has just issued a statement of condemnation thru president Herman Besbano (see below). Senator Bong Go is sorting his official acts to help facilitate the investigation just as the local and regional police were directed to give the probe of Generoso a priority.

Among the present and most controversial issues include the recently suspended reclamation project whose ECC the City Government is to comply , with papers of the DENR. This is related to the city’s garbage problem. There are those who do not agree with the city shoreline protection projects in the boulevard.

It cannot be denied that there are those who do not agree with alleged recycling of drugs caught in raids or the phase out of tricycles from gasoline to e-trikes. These are usual community issues that normally merit debate but certainly not the killing of a journalist. Bai Radio adheres to the KBP rules on commentary that seeks both and all sides of any issue. Dindo, himself, was never known to be a brutally onesided radio host. Why was he meted with such a tragic fate?

Dindo is the 22nd journalist nationwide and the third mediaman (earlier Roger Recaña (1990)…and Edmund Sestoso) from this side of the island to fall into the hands of hired assassins who executed this cowardly, dastardly and childish act. If the issue concerns the environment, what is the point in killing an advocate ? Utterly pointless and an act of cowardice.

These are all human, earthly endeavors and actions which are no match to divine intervention. We have implored the Almighty for His Divine intervention. He is the sole adjudicator of Divine Justice. No evil will go unpunished for in due time, the evil doers will have their day of reckoning.

Aside from weaker humans, our only and sure recourse is Divine Justice. God is in control. He knows why He has allowed this to happen. He knows who ordered it. In time, He will hand down His Divine Justice… and in His time.

A POOLED EDITORIAL BY THE KBP DUMAGUETE CHAPTER, THE DUMAGUETE PRESS, AND THE RADIO TV CLUB INC.