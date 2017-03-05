Anti-illegal drug campaign resumes

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) was organized to replace the Provincial Anti- Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Group (PAIDSOTG) that will continue the anti-drugs campaign in Negros Oriental.

This was disclosed by the team leader, Police Senior Inspector Don Richmond Conag, whose team scored last night during their maiden operation in the resumption of the anti-drugs campaign in the province.

Conag disclosed that the PDEU was organized effective February 28, 2017 following President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncements on Monday authorizing the Philippine National Police to form anti-drug units to jointly conduct anti-drug operations with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Administration (PDEA).

First to be arrested last night was a level 3 drug personality in the person of Richard Recaborda, resident of Tampi, San Jose, Negros Oriental. Reports received by the PDEU disclosed that Recarborda is openly selling shabu at Zone 2 in Barangay Looc, prompting the operatives to immediately plan for the buy-bust operation. Recovered from his possession was the subject of the buybust and the marked money and two more “bultos” inside his pockets.

Village Chief Angelita Ragay has confirmed that after the suspension of the anti-drug operations, open trading of drugs was observed in her barangay, mostly by suspects who are not residents in Looc like Recarborda. The same is also happening in Sitio Canday-ong, Barangay Calindagan which is considered the most problematic area in the proliferation of illegal drugs.