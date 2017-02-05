Anything in-common with septic tanks & rogue cops?

Vice Mayor JJ Esmeña, Presiding Officer of the City Council, and heir- son of the late illustrious City Legislator Frank Esmeña and whose mother is now a board member of the Dumaguete City Water District (DCWD), cannot understand why the Water District has snubbed the City Council’s invitation to shed light on how the it spent the millions in septage fees paid by thousands of water consumers of Dumaguete.

Water consumers are paying monthly septage fees for their septic tank suction services at Php2.00/cubic meter of water consumed. Even market stall holders without their own septic tanks are paying said septage fees. These translate to millions of pesos. The water consumers need to know how the money is spent because its water treatment plant in Camanjac is now fully paid. What is wrong with stakeholders wanting to know? What is wrong with being transparent?

On the other hand, what is the basis of the City Council in proposing a reduction of septage fees when they do not know whether the DCWD is losing or not? The DCWD does not favor a reduction of septage fees citing it will affect their operations. Both parties differ on their stands.

Ergo, the solution is for the Water District Board and the City Council policy makers to exchange notes for the sake of transparency. The problem is that DCWD does not seem to want to open up their books and reveal the figures. Why? I am sure you are suspecting an answer which we don’t know.

The City Council presided by Vice Mayor JJ Esmeña will proceed with or without DCWD figures. The Council will opt for a.50 centavo reduction per cubic meter. A public hearing is set at the public market on Monday, February 13, at 2:30 p.m. Expect a legislative showdown after that event. As a policy making body, the DCWD cannot help but follow the reduction ordinance when passed.

Nice to know is that even the minority in the City Council like JV Imbo , Tincho Perdices, Chako Sagarbarria, and Islao Alviola are in favor of letting the Water District explain their position to the public rather than maintain a posture like the Silence of the Lamb. How much more the very vocal majority!

And what is wrong with receiving P15-million thereabouts in total salaries of the general manager, his department managers and the board members of the Water District? It’s not illegal, is it? After all the money comes from the pockets of poor water consumers. What is wrong with that? DCWD sees nothing wrong with that. How about you?

Halting Operation Tokhang is a welcome and dreaded respite for users and non-users of drugs. The PNP’s tarnished image has shocked the people when Amnesty International exposed that for every drug-related extrajudicial killing, the triggerman-police is given cash incentives from P5000 to P15,000 depending on the value of the target. Wow! Sayang, we don’t have rogue policemen in Dumaguete!

No wonder this killing of “drug suspects” who resist arrest , true or not, does not make any difference up in Manila. The victims cannot testify when they’re dead and the triggerman gets cash bonuses ranging from P5K to P15K . Wow! What an incentive. The victims’ numbers have reached over 4000 nationwide and counting.

President Duterte is embarrassed and ordered the suspension of the anti- drug campaign, OplanTokhang Double Barrel, and is now focused on arresting rogue cops. This after rogue cops kidnapped, killed, cremated, a Korean businessman and flushed his ashes down the toilet inside Camp Crame, the main police headquarters in Manila. Grabe! This is too much! Like the Marcos’ times, if push comes to shove, it won’t come as a surprise when people will just have enough and display the people’s power.

No cash incentive if the suspects are only arrested. Just kill if they resist arrest. They are not human anyway. That was how Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre put it when he disputed Amnesty International’s report on Duterte’s drug war. Do you believe this? As asked during the late dictator’s time, so we ask again: What is happening to our country, Mr President?