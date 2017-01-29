Apply before Jan 20 deadline

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) urged those who wish to take the career service exams scheduled on March 12 in Dumaguete City to apply early because acceptance of applications is on a first-come, first-served basis.

This was announced by Provincial Director Atty. Gina Crucio of CSC Negros Oriental. Requirements for application are four pieces of passport size ID pictures with white background, showing a neutral facial expression and the ears; P500 application fee; original and photocopy of any of the following valid/ unexpired IDs with photo, signature and birthdate: Driver’s License, Passport, PRC, SSS, GSID/UMID, Postal, Barangay, Voter’s, Philhealth or BIR (with signature of the issuing head), NBI Clearance, current company/office or school (validated for the current year). If the ID has no date of birth, CSC will ask for a copy of the NSO/PSAissued/ authenticated Birth Certificate but the applicant has to show the original one.