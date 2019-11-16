Architecturals jumpstart 8th FU Estudio Damgo

CAMPUS BULLETIN

Through a formal groundbreaking ceremony, the 8th installment of the Estudio Damgo VIII project was officially launched last September 29 at Pancil, Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

Now on its 8th year, this year’s Estudio Damgo – the first and only student-led design, build and fund program in the whole Philippines, will respond to another community problem in relation to the stray animals in the city. (by Klein Emperado)

MORE CAMPUS NEWS…

NORSU benchmarks Cornell University’s tech transfer

Experts from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) affirmed the role of academia in producing research-based technologies for public use.

“You need to have resources. That is to have people with the mindset to look for technologies or solutions to social or industry problems, people who can bring new ideas and support to make them realities,” said Dr. Richard Cahoon of WIPO and former officer of Cornell University Center for Technology, Enterprise, and Commercialization in a forum held in the university last June 22.

SPUD Trainers’ Training

SPUD is a market leader in providing ERP (Enterprise Resource and Planning) solutions and services, not only in the Philippines, but worldwide. The products and services of SAP Philippines are used by companies to streamline their businesses and increase their productivity, whilst staying competitive on the market. Widely used in the various industries such as real estate, energy, IT, amongst others, major SAP users in the Philippines include Ayala Land Inc, Bank of the Philippines Islands, JG Summit Holdings Inc, Jollibee Foods Corp, Manila Electric Co, Megaworld Corp, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co, Petron Corp, PLDT Inc, and San Miguel Corp.