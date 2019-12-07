Are you allergic to milk?

YOUR WELLNESS

Lactose intolerance is a condition in which people have symptoms due to the decreased ability to digest lactose, a sugar found in dairy products. Those affected vary in the amount of lactose they can tolerate before symptoms develop. Symptoms may include abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, gas, and nausea.

Often a person who is lactose intolerant can have yogurt and cheese, as the lactose is changed.

Other common allergies include:

Insect bites and stings.

Foods like nuts, mango skin, wheat, and shellfish.

Medication such as penicillin, aspirin, or common barbiturates used to dull pain after surgery.

Mold, especially black mold, commonly found in humid climates and buildings ( be sure to clean your aircon inside for mold)

Allergies to pollen in the air.

Animal dander and perfumes/fragrance.