Army Brigade comdr. visits judging others and find- troops in Central Negros

CAMP GERONA, Brgy Minoyan, Murcia, Negros Occidental – Colonel Inocencio I Pasaporte(photo below) the newly installed Commander, 303rd Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army visited his soldiers in central Negros particularly the troops of the 62nd Infantry (Unifier) Battalion, at Brgy Libas, Isabela, Negros Occidental, last January 25, 2020.

He was welcomed with the traditional military honors and received by Lt Colonel Egberto Dacoscos, Commanding Officer, 62IB together with his Battalion Staffs. Col Pasaporte assumed as the 27th Brigade Commander last December 12, 2019. He was the former Deputy Brigade Commander of said Brigade for the past 2 years.

In his a short talk to the troops, Colonel Pasaporte personally expressed his wholehearted thanks and gratitude on the warmed welcome extended to him of the Unifier Troopers. He also commended the units’ efforts as a whole for its many accomplishments in its area of operations.

Likewise, he encouraged the troops to keep up the good work and continue its high standard of professionalism in performing its duties particularly in accomplishing its unit mission. “Let us sustain the gains we had in our area of operations.

We will continue our efforts and use all our might to hunt down the terrorist CPP/NPA/ NDF, the foremost criminal syndicate here in Negros. We will unmask these fake revolutionaries who continue to deceive the people of Negros.” “We must give our full supports the effort of the Local Government Units in the implementation of EO#70 to end the local communist armed conflict in their area.

We must continue our coordination and collaboration ad whole of nation approach in giving basic services in the community particularly in the area influenced by the Communist NPAs.” Col Pasaporte addsed. #AFPYouCanTRUST #YourPeaceProtectorInNegros