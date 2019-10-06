Army claims control in Manjuyod encounter

The Philippine military claims to have retaken control in rebel- inflicted areas losses to the rebels in a fresh encounter in Manjuyod town, Thursday.

In a report, troops belonging to the 94th Infantry Battalion conducting combat operations encountered more or less 20 alleged rebels at Sitio Cabangahan, Barangay Bantolinao, Manjuyod, Negros Oriental at about 2:45 PM, Thursday.

The soldiers fought the rebels in a 40-minute running gun battle, after which the enemy withdrew towards the northwest direction of said barangay.

No soldiers were hurt in the encounter but the military believes the rebels suffered undetermined casualties based from the heavy bloodstains found in the position and route of withdrawal.

The troops recovered the following war materials and other items; an anti-personnel mine (IED); parts (a bolt, a buffer spring and a charging handle) of an M16 rifle destroyed during the encounter; 1 commercial handheld radio; 1 AM radio; 2 cellular phones and subversive materials. The troops are still clearing the area and conducting pursuit operations.

This is the 2nd encounter in Barangay Bantolinao, Manjuyod, Negros Oriental since last June (under 302nd Brigade) where 5 anti-personnel mines (IEDs) were recovered, and the 14th armed clash of soldiers under 303rd Brigade against the terrorist NPAs for this year.