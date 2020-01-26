ARMY encounters NPAs IN Candabong, Manjuyuod

La Libertad, Negros Oriental – Troops of 94th Infantry (MANDIRIGMA) Battalion while conducting combat operations encountered more or less seven (7) NPA Terrorists at Sitio Mangasaha, Brgy Candabong, Manjuyod, Negros Oriental at about 11:00 AM, January 17, 2020 (Friday).

The firefight lasted for about 5-minute running gun battle, after which the enemy scampered towards different direction.

The said encounter resulted to the wounding of one (1) soldier who sustained superficial wounds at his right thumb and left thigh due to shrapnel’s and was given proper medical attention. Meanwhile, the NPAs were reported to have incurred an undetermined casualties as indicated by the bloodstains found along their route of withdrawal and based on the reports gathered from civilians in the area.

The operating troops were then conducting clearing and pursuit operations in the encounter site as of this time.

LTC RANDY L PAGUNURAN, the Commanding Officer of 94th Infantry (MANDIRIGMA) Battalion said that “This encounter is the effort of the government troops to pursue intensified combat operations in a renewed drive to End Local Communist Armed Conflict after the ceasefire ended last January 7, 2020.