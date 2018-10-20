Army-NPA clash at Carol-an, Ayungon; 1 dead

CPP-NPA Terrorist Member Killed in Clash with Army AYUNGON, Negros Oriental—A CPP-NPA Terrorist member was killed in an encounter with troops of the Army’s 62nd Infantry (Unifier) Battalion at SitioNabali-an, Barangay Carol-an, Ayungon Negros Oriental early in the morning of October 18, 2018. The slain CPP-NPA member was identified as alias “Dagul”. His body has been turned over to the Ayungon Municipal Police Station. The said encounter also resulted to the recovery of two (2) backpacks, two (2) hand-held radios with charger, two (2) magazines of AK-47 with live ammunitions, two (2) rifle grenade and subversive documents with high intelligence value. According to Lieutenant Colonel EgbertoO Dacoscos, Commanding Officer, 62IB, they received and acted upon a report from a concerned citizen about the presence of more or less fifteen (15) fully-armed members of the terrorist group in the community. While approaching in the area, they were fired upon by the terrorist group which prompted them to fire back. The fire fight lasted for about 40 minutes which resulted to the death of the abovementioned terrorist and slight wounding of two (2) personnel from 62IB.