Army to troops: “step on gas pedal”

Major General Eric Vinoya, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, visited the army troops of 302nd Infantry Brigade (IB) recently at Camp Leon Kilat, Tanjay City.

Vinoya urged the soldiers to “step on the gas pedal” to place pressure on the communist terrorist in Negros Island. With this, he cited that the insurgency problem will be solved sooner, specifically in the second and third districts of Negros Oriental, and the sixth district of Negros Occidental as areas of coverage of the brigade. Vinoya was welcomed by troops of 302nd IB led by Col. Noel Baluyan with military foyer honors. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

City vies for top Lupon

By Roi Lomotan

Members of the Lupong Tagapamayapa In-centive Awards (LTIA) Provincial Screen-ing Committee led by officers of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) convened recently for the first round of evaluation of entries for this year’s search for top performing lupon in the province.

This year, there are three categories of LTIA. Brgy. Motong of Dumaguete City, Brgy. Villareal in Bayawan City, and Brgy. Cambuilao in Bais City are vying for the top prize in the Cities Category. Meanwhile, Brgy. Sta. Monica in Manjuyod, Brgy. Puhagan in Valencia, Brgy. Poblacion in Sta. Catalina. and Brgy. Tinaogan in Bindoy are vying for the top prize in the first to third Class Municipalities Category. Lastly, Brgy. Bae in Jimalalud, Brgy. Cambaluctot in San Jose, and Brgy. Nasig-id in Zamboanguita are the candidates for the top prize in the fourth to sixth Class Municipalities Category.

Anti-drug drive in the Hague

By PCOO

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) championed the accomplishments of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s fight versus illegal drugs in The Hague.

“The Duterte administration has constantly been undertaking numerous initiatives and programs to achieve its goal of drug-free and drug-resistant communities,” Secretary Andanar said during an engagement with the Filipino community in The Hague on February 20 at the Philippine Embassy in Netherlands. Citing data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the PCOO Secretary said that the government has already seized P41.55 billion worth of illegal drugs; rescued 2,833 children from illegal drug-related activities; arrested 735 drug abusers who are government workers; dismantled 506 drug dens and laboratories; and cleared 17,816 barangays as of December 2019.

Technopreneur Center to rise

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Silliman University (SU) and Ubix Corporation inked a deed of donation and acceptance for a 1.5-hectare lot and P100-M for the construction of Technopreneur Center in Dumaguete City on February 17.

Atty. Edilberto Bravo, proprietor of Ubix Corporation, partnered with SU to establish the Center, a facility that will be used for the SU Technology Business Incubation (TBI) program. This is in response to the need for a facility in the province that can help develop ideas of aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators. The center aims to be a hub of incubating science and technology-based startups, not only in the province and in the region but as well as the entire country.