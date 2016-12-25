The art of changing oneself

When we were young we often hear the advice about lesson on change from our parents as well as from our teachers; they would always remind us: “One can easily bend the tree while still young but hard when it becomes old.” The truism is very true in the prevention of bad habits or the development of good ones. This is part of consistent disciplinary measure.

Well, as the Roman philosopher, Marcus Aurelius appropriately said, “There is change in all things. You, yourself are subject to continual change and some decay – and this is common to the entire universe.” Another statesman Benjamin Desiraele said, “Change is inevitable in a progressive society. Change is constant.” The famous psychologist, William James fittingly said, “The greatest revolution in this generation is the discovery that human beings by changing the inner attitudes of their minds can change the outer aspects of their lives.”

Of all the creatures in this earth, man alone can change his own pattern; he is the architect in his own destiny. Change requires the substitution of new habits from old. Mold your character and future by your thoughts and actions. Change can be advanced by associating with men of good values. Change can be achieved by changing your environment. Let go of lower things and reach for the higher ones. Surround yourself with the best books of wisdom, beautiful music and fine arts.

Change can definitely be accomplished most of all through the power of constant and heartfelt prayers, because with God all thing are possible.