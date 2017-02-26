ASEAN can diffuse China Sea standoff

The ASEAN summit hosted by this country has an opportunity to diffuse the escalating tension in the China Sea. With all the claimants sitting around the table some progress can be achieved if the dialogue among the participants effectively moderate behavior and expectations in the South China Sea. With a spirit of give and take the multilateral dialogues can produce new regional initiatives that can enhance cooperation on less sensitive issues, such as the environment, scientific research and eventually cooperative resource management. This in terms can lead to the final solution of the South China Sea dispute.

The disputed zones of the South China Sea have become more intractable with parties upholding and disavowing the decision of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). In view of differing interpretations of UNCLOS and to long-standing conflicting historical claims, any resolution to this problem must involve more than legal resolution and needs a political settlement.

Claimants to the vast ocean should consider the South China Sea not as a divisive “maritime territory” waiting to be carved up, or a venue for threats, incursions, as a writer has pointed out, and instead look at it as a source of animal protein and energy, a regional maritime bridge, and an international thoroughfare to be shared by the people living around it, It should be considered as a transport route for all the world’s merchant fleets and navies the sea so that it could indeed be a boon to a region now vacated by colonialists. In sum the vast China Sea should not produce wall separating neighbors but rather a bridge to connect them!

After years of talks culminating in the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in 2002 which expressed the desire for claimants in the disputed territory to exercise restraint in the conduct of activities that may complicate or escalate the disputes it appears that the DOC had failed to restrain its signatories.

Given the above, it is humbly suggested that ASEAN now break out of its narrow confines and reach out to East Asia to defuse the situations. It needs to move beyond the idea of “codes of conduct,” institution building and normsetting, and look forward to the establishment of a more comprehensive security scenario.

No less than a new governance approach, with emphasis on participation, partnership, negotiation and consensus, represents a system leading towards a soft regional integration in Southeast Asia and to some degree within East Asia as a whole.

This cooperative approach can be termed “soft governance” which can provide a way forward more effectively than the “soft regionalism,” which often involves a loose, informal integration centered on consensus, as in the ASEAN system.

However, it is accepted that soft integration, based on continued dialogue and consensus, can be extremely difficult to effectively apply or engage in the case where key clashes of sovereign interest apply (as in a direct attempt to solve territorial claims in the South China Sea). However, a great deal of collaboration can be made in a range of other problems of transnational environmental pollution, biodiversity protection, illegal labor9 flows and piracy. Starting with collaboration on data collection and scientific research parties could slowly move towards the agreed grounds for cooperative action, e.g. shared “environmental security protocol” etc.

Given the environmental/ecological situation, the inadequacies of charts, the absence of search and rescue or pollution response capacity, and the virtual absence of monitoring and enforcement, the stakeholders of the South China Sea could perhaps agree on soft regional governance which could be most effective in enhancing the regional move towards preventive diplomacy.

Moves by China to develop its economic and military capabilities to enhance its comprehensive national strength has raised fears among her neighbors who have viewed this as a prelude to a long-term strategy designed to secure a stronger control of the South China Sea and its resources. This negative perception has been moderated however by a greater appreciation of a new phase of Chinese policy, which has begun to explore a more cooperative approach with its Southeast Asian neighbors, including Vietnam and this country. The exchange of visits by the heads of state of these countries is mute testimony to the warming of relations which has helped to decrease tension among the claimant countries.

Chinese policies towards the South China Sea seemed to be locked in the two horns of a dilemma – the desire to protect what are viewed as sovereign territories and the desire to maintain a highly cooperative “partnership” with Southeast Asian Nations. Understandably China is eager to protect its soft underbelly in the south and to right past wrongs in what it considers a century of humiliation in the hands of Western powers. It undeniably also wants to maintain sovereignty in the face of rival superpowers, as well as the need to secure oil, gas and fishery resources. In effect this is perceived by observers as an attempt by one “nationalistic” China who seeks to re-establish its Middle Kingdom status in East Asia.

China wants to soften this image by emphasizing that Chinese foreign policy with its emphasis on cooperation and its disdain of superpower hegemonies and its reliance of a “soft” power approach in diplomacy alongside more forceful forms of dialogue. For China the stability of the Asia-Pacific and peaceful relations with major trading partners is the sine-qua-non for the modernization of China and preferable to whatever micro- gains that might be extracted from a more assertive South China Sea approach.

Given all the attending circumstances in the China Sea dispute the complete resolution of all claims can start with confidence building measures and creative diplomacy that can hopefully reduce tensions and significantly improve the security of the region.

Some have suggested that, at this stage in international affairs, a re-investment in comprehensive security at the regional level could well reduce certain blockages in regional cooperation and initiate a deepened round of negotiations in the ASEAN + 3 setting. Accordingly, it has been suggested that a comprehensive security dialogue be shifted from track two towards “track on-and-a-half” as a prelude to a more explicit role in ASEAN within a wider dialogue process. (To be continued)