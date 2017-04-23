ASEAN Regional forum and FOI Group here

In order to promote peace, prosperity, and improvement of the lives of people in Southeast Asia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Freedom of Information (FOI) group associated with the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) conducted “Ugnayan” Dialogue for Progress, a multi- sectoral forum at Silliman University Hall on April 18, 2017.

Belina SB. Capul, Staff Director of PIA, discussed the beginnings and opportunities of ASEAN Integration.

“ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967 and celebrating its 50 years anniversary and it falls that Philippines is the Chair. Aside from Philippines, other members of ASEAN are Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam,” explained Capul.

In addition, she said that ASEAN has three major points such as peace, prosperity and harmony. The establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) in 2015 is a major milestone in the regional economic integration agenda in ASEAN, offering opportunities in the form of a huge market of US$2.6 trillion and over 622 million people.

Furthermore, through this economic community, many opportunities have been given to the small and medium entrepreneurs. Transactions and trade are made easily for ASEAN members.

Capul said that by mutual recognition arrangements of the countries under ASEAN, the processing of jobs for professionals such as engineers, nurses, architects, land surveyors, doctors, dentists, accountants, and tourism professionals will be easier.

On the other hand, Michelle Arianne M. Manza of Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCCO) explained how to access the Freedom of Information Request Form.

“Under the FOI Executive Order, any Filipino citizen can make an FOI request. As a matter of policy, requesting parties are required to present proof of identification in the submission of an FOI request,” said Manza.

An FOI request can be made to any government office under the Executive Branch including but not limited to the national government and all its offices, departments, bureaus, offices, and instrumentalities, including government- owned or controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges.

Manza clarified that only limited information could be given to the public like information, official records, public records, documents, and papers pertaining to official acts, transactions or decisions, as well as government research data used as basis for policy development, subject to exceptions necessary to protect essential public or private interest.

The public could access the essential information they need through data.gov.ph website. (By Alex Lagordo)