ASEAN Sectoral Forum

To make the Negrenses aware on the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a Multi-Sectoral Forum on ASEAN will be held on April 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Silliman University, Dumaguete City.

Some 120 various sectors in the province are expected to participate in the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Negros Oriental-led ASEAN Forum which include students, local government unit officials, and national line agencies, information officers, non-government organizations, and members of the local media. The activity intends to drum up support to the Philippines’ chairmanship of the ASEAN this year.