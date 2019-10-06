Asian College, Banilad top Sandurot Fest 2019

Screams of jubilation reverberated through the throng assembled at Quezon Park following the announcement of the major winners to this year’s Sandurot Festival Street Dance and Showdown competitions as the climax of the week long festivities last week.

Indeed after a long day and several weeks of preparations, Asian College and Banilad emerged as the champions in their respective categories for their lively, colorful and profound retelling of the story of Sandurot.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo expresses his deep appreciation to the winners of this year’s Sandurot Festival Pasundayag and Pasigarbo competitions.

Major Awards: showdown (Pasigarbo, School Category) 1st Place Asian College; 2nd Place Piapi High School and 3rd Place Dumaguete City High School.

SHOWDOWN (Pasigarbo, Barangay Category) 1st Place Banilad; 2nd Place Talay and 3rd Place Bajumpandan. Street Dance (Pasundayag): 1st Place Barangay Talay, 2nd Place Barangay Banilad and 3rd Place Piapi High School.Special Awards: Best Choreographer (Pasundayag) Barangay Talay; Best Choreographer (Pasigarbo, School Category) Asian College; Best Choreographer (Pasigarbo, Barangay Category) Banilad

Best in Costume: Piapi High School; Best Instrumentalist: Barangay Banilad; Most Disciplined Contingent Piapi High School and Most Innovative Music Asian College

Mayor Remollo congratulates all the winning contingents and commends all the participating barangays and schools for their efforts to exhibit their best for the appreciation of the community and tourists.

Joining Mayor Remollo during the awarding ceremony are Board Member Mariant E. Villegas, Councilors Edgar Lentorio Jr., Bernice Elmaco and SK President Lei Marie Danielle Tolentino. Also present were: Councilors Lilani Ramon and Michael Bandal.

The other participating groups who made the Sandurot Festival 2019 more meaningful are: Barangays Bantayan, Junob, Pulantubig, Metro Dumaguete College, Negros Oriental High School, Taclobo National High School, Herminigilda F. Gloria Memorial School and Camanjac National High School.