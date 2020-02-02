At the end of the age, My righteous ones will shine like the sun in My kingdom

PROMISES TO KEEP

Matthew 13:34

Then the righteous will shine forth like the sun in the Kingdom of their Father. He who has ears to hear, let him hear.

In Matthew 13, Jesus shares a few stories that illustrate the kingdom of God. In verse 43, He tells His disciples that one day the righteous (those who are in right relationship with God) will shine like the sun in their Father’s kingdom.

What an amazing analogy this is! In Ephesians 5:8 the Bible says… For you were once darkness, but are now light in the Lord. Walk as children of light, (WEB) Since we are called to be children of light, Jesus tells us in Matthew 13:43 that we will all shine like the sun in our Heavenly Dad’s kingdom.

What an amazing sight heaven will be! Millions of God’s kids, each one shining with the brightness of the sun, living for eternity in the kingdom of their Father. I wonder if we will need sunglasses just to talk to each other? (grin) All kidding aside, may this picture and promise bring encouragement to you as you walk by faith in a world that sometimes can be a dark place to live.

I have some exciting news to share! I’m pleased to let you know that I have just written two prayer journals that are now available for pre-order…

The Popcorn Prayer Journal is an easy way for you to write down your meaningful one-onone moments with God. (On sale 2/4) The Prayer Warrior Journal (which was co-written with my wife, Anneliese), offers a purposeful, elegant place to record your weekly personal prayer journey through the year. (On sale 3/10)