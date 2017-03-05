Atanacio lobbies to reinstate Tokhang

Citing the great strides and huge gains of the anti-illegal drugs campaign through Oplan Tokhang, Dumaguete City Chief-of-Police Supt. Jovito Atanacio manifests his support for the continuation of the crackdown against drug lords, pushers and users.

He deplored reports that upon the suspension of Tokhang, the illegal drugs trade has resurfaced and becoming rampant again to the consternation of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency, which is supposed to be the lead agency to combat it.

President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended Tokhang amid a daily barrage of human rights allegations and the involvement of some policemen in extortion activities that affected even the innocent.

Nevertheless, Atanacio pointed out that in just 6 months of Tokhang nearly 1, 000 users and peddlers voluntarily surrendered to the City Police providing a wealth information to law enforcers leading to high profile arrests and seizure of large volumes of dangerous drugs.

He also vowed to intensify the partnership between the PNP and local universities to maintain drugs-free campuses and subject affected students to timely interventions.

Prior to Tokhang’s suspension, three barangays of the city have been declared drugs-free and 12 more are supposed to achieve such status.

Dumaguete has 30 barangays and the local police is committed to rid most of these barangays of illegal drugs. Atanacio said that in order for a barangay to be declared drugs-free, it must be proven that there is absence in users and peddlers even transients. A tall order but one that the local police thinks is achievable if Tokhang resumes operations.