25.5 C
Dumaguete, PH
Monday, March 12, 2018
- Advertisement -
Home Authors Posts by Bingo P. Dejaresco

Bingo P. Dejaresco

9 POSTS 0 COMMENTS
https://ako.ph
Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulf-Teo

Faith farm and sports tourism – are we ready?

Bingo P. Dejaresco -
press freedom

The movie that defends press freedom

Bingo P. Dejaresco -
Education Is The Answer To Poverty

Education is the answer to poverty

Bingo P. Dejaresco -
Philippine Basketball Association PBA

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will not die

Bingo P. Dejaresco -
Driverless Electric Cars Technology for Uber

Driverless electric cars coming soon

Bingo P. Dejaresco -
12Page 1 of 2
© Powered by Ako Philippines