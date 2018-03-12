25.5 C
Dumaguete, PH
Monday, March 12, 2018
- Advertisement -
Home Authors Posts by Dems Rey Demecillo

Dems Rey Demecillo

9 POSTS 0 COMMENTS
https://negroschronicle.com
Community Drug Rehabilitation Program Dumaguete

Community-based drug rehabilitation program eyed

Dems Rey Demecillo -
Duterte Summons Mayors

Duterte summons mayors, governors to Cebu meeting

Dems Rey Demecillo -
dumaguete city water district lack of transparency

City scores Dumaguete City Water District for “lack of transparency”

Dems Rey Demecillo -
Only 2,400 of 5,000 drivers have permits

Only 2,400 of 5,000 drivers have permits

Dems Rey Demecillo -
discipline zone dumaguete implementation

Discipline zone: Buñao to Robinsons road

Dems Rey Demecillo -
12Page 1 of 2
© Powered by Ako Philippines