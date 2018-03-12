25.5 C
Dumaguete, PH
Monday, March 12, 2018
- Advertisement -
Home Authors Posts by Rev. Fr. Roman C. Sagun, Jr.

Rev. Fr. Roman C. Sagun, Jr.

1 POSTS 0 COMMENTS
https://ako.ph
consciencia

Ang Dios magtuctuc sa conciencia

Rev. Fr. Roman C. Sagun, Jr. -
© Powered by Ako Philippines