Authorities pray for zero New Year casualties

All the hospitals and medical personnel are on alert to ensure that ample medical assistance will be provided to victims of pyrotechnics or stray bullet injuries as the city of Dumaguete and province of Negros Oriental welcomes year 2020 on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is urging local government units (LGUs) and has directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to target zero-firecracker injuries this holiday season by sustaining the implementation of national and local policies regulating the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

Based on data provided by the PNP, only 307 firecracker-related incidents nationwide were recorded in January 2019 which is 67 percent lower than the 929 recorded incidents in 2016. In 2018, there were 449 incidents while in 2017, there were 652. There are also far fewer cases of stray bullet casualties.

The DILG has issued Memorandum Circular 2017-105, implementing EO 28 which enjoins the LGUs, the PNP, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to take necessary actions on the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices nationwide.

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has designated the open area of RUSI Ball field where vendors of firecrackers could sell the non-prohibited pyrotechnics where safety is guaranteed near a hospital with standby fire engines to suppress possible conflagration and explosions.

Among the prohibited fireworks are: Piccolo, Watusi, Giant Whistle Bomb, Giant Bawang, Large Judas Belt, Super Lolo, Lolo Thunder, Atomic Bomb, Atomic Bomb Triangulo, Pillbox, Boga, Kwiton, Goodbye Earth, Goodbye Bading, Hello Columbia, and Goodbye Philippines.