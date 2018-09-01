Baby in Sugar field

Last August 7, 2018, Tuesday, at around 6:00 0’clock in the morning, an alive newly born baby boy was found by a Barangay Tanod named Amadioso Anito in a sugarcane planation beside the national highway at Barangay Alangilanan, Manjuyod, Negros Oriental.

The Barangay Captain then brought the Baby to the Municipal Health Center and reported the incident to the Police Station and Municipal Social Welfare Office.

As of this moment, the baby is under temporary custody of a family designated by the Municipal Social Welfare Office.

(sgd) Felix A. Sy M.D.

Municipal Mayor