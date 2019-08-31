Bacay vs. Chaco in race for PCL prexy

As in the past, the race for the presidency of the Philippine Councilors League is a proxy war between rival political camps trying to add another ally in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

And in this particular contest, it is now between San Jose Municipal Councilor Carmelo Bacay, who is chosen by Governor Roel Degamo against Dumaguete City Councilor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria, son of 2nd District Cong. Manuel “Chiquiting” Sagarbarria.

Bacay acknowledges that Sagarbarria is a formidable candidate especially that he has the support of 1st District Cong. Josy Limkaichong and 3rd District Cong. Arnie Teves.

Sagarbarria already received pledges of support from his fellow Councilors from several towns and cities across the province. He said that it is high time for a Councilor from Dumaguete City to be President of the League.

PCL Negros Oriental has about 262 members composed of the regularly elected councilors, Sangguniang Kabataan Federation and Association of Barangay Councils Presidents of the 25 cities and municipalities of the province. The PCL President will sit as ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan alongside with the SK and ABC Presidents.

The elections will be held on Monday at 2:00PM and only members of good standing can cast their votes. SK and ABC Presidents can vote but could not be voted upon as officers.