Bago City champions of Battle of the Brains

Cohlen S. Subere and Elmar C. Escoro of Bago City College from Negros Occidental won the Battle of the Brains Grand Finals held at Robinsons Place.

The contestants of Bago City College bagged the champion trophy among six schools from Negros Island in the competition sponsored by Energy Development Corporation (EDC).

There were three representative schools each from Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental. And each school has two contestants:

Michael Angelo Circulado and Alec Benjamin Ramirez of Negros Oriental State University (NORSU), Socrates Omega and Justin Clev Lite Capoquian of Asian College of Science and Technology (ACSAT) and Ivan Christopher Cordevilla and Romille Lijah Marquez of Foundation University represented Negros Oriental.

Jun Rey H. Tabligan and Samuel Joy Francis L. Vargas of Technological University of the Philippines Visaya, Ryan H. Torrico and Ronalyn D. De La Cruz of Colegio San Agustin Bacolod and Cohlen S. Subere and Elmar C. Escoro of Bago City College represented Negros Occidental.