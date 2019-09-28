CHURCH HISTORIAN

In chapter XII captioned “THE IMPACT OF SUGAR CANE”, Fr. Angel MARTINEZ CUESTA writes:

This second chapter is characterized by an increasing collaboration between the government and the hacenderos who became ever more conscious of institutional and administrative problems.

In the first chapter of this stage they had been able to ignore the government for sugar prices were splendid and therefore they did not care to collaborate with the government in order to provide for the future.

Their difficulties now proved to the hacenderos how incapable they were of solving their problems all by themselves. Hence in 1884, they already came to the government to ask for a reduction of taxes.

Later, they asked that the titling of property be improved and that communications (telegrams), credit (the mortgage law and agricultural credit, a better arrangement in the labor market and the strengthening of peace and order (vagrancy law) be achieved.

They also realized the convenience of banding together to defend their interests against those of the traders, diversifying crops and establishing clear distinctions between agriculture and the industry.

At the same time the government became seriously interested in agriculture and abolished taxes on exports, put up model farms, encouraged the settlement of isolated regions, etc.

The general outline of the development of sugar during the early years of this period are fairly clear although details are not easily available. Sugar continued developing as before.