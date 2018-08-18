Banko Sentral regional awardees

Four of the 13 outstanding regional partner-organizations in Central Visayas come from Negros Oriental which Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) awarded in recognition of their invaluable sup port to its statistical undertakings, information needs, and advocacy programs.

In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, Bangko Sentral Assistant Governor on Regional Operations Sub-Sector Iluminada Sicat led this year’s Awards Ceremony for BSP Stakeholders at the Banking Hall of BSP-Cebu.

Among the awardees in the Visayas were Lee Super Plaza as Outstanding Regional Partner for coin recirculation; 96.7 Bai Radio dyEM-FM & Negros Chronicle, Outstanding Regional Partner for Clean Note Policy; Philippine Information Agency (PIA)- Negros Oriental honored as Outstanding Regional Partner for the Demonetization of the New Design Series; and Negros Oriental State University (NORSU) as Outstanding Regional Partner for Knowledge Resource Network.

The First Consolidated Bank, Inc. was named as Outstanding Respondent among Large and Medium Firms; and the Kenko Tokina Silk Corp. as Outstanding Respondent among Small Firms in the Business Expectation Survey (BES).

Awards were also given to the Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas as Outstanding Partner for Report on Regional Economic Developments in the Philippines, while the Cebu Credit Surety Fund (CSF) was recognized as Outstanding CSF.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands – Cebu Main Branch received recognition as Outstanding Regional Partner for Clean Note Policy; while dyAB – Cebu was also named as Outstanding Regional Partner for the Demonetization of the New Design Series.

The Outstanding Regional Partners for implementing BSP Advocacy for Lease BODEGA Ideal for soring stock. Bantayan, concrete road, fully fenced lot, all concrete Good parking space, with 24/7 resident guard FOR SALE Residential Lot 2,400 sq. meters at Bong-ao, Valencia, Negros Oriental Price: Affordable and negotiable Call: 0918-929-6047 on the Conduct of Public Information Campaigns were the Department of Education’s Cebu City and Siquijor Divisions; and University of Cebu- Main as the Outstanding Regional Partner for Knowledge Resource Network.