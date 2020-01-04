Banned firecrackers destroyed by police

As if taking a breather and break from the usual hard grind of going after illegal drugs, the Philippine National Police had a heyday in confiscating and destroying hundreds of prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnics ironically after the new year’s revelries.

The good news is not a single case of indiscriminate firing of guns by the police was noted (or caught?) which may be an indication that the New Year saw a relatively somber welcome.

Interestingly enough, it was only on, Thursday, January 2, when the PNP destroyed over P30, 000 worth of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices in public. It would seem that the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) did not want to rain on anyone’s parade. Enjoy now, pay later, in this case, the day after.

The biggest bulk of confiscated firecrackers came from Sibulan which amounted to P25,000. Such confiscation was done through the initiative of the Provincial Intelligence Branch who got the information that the firecrackers were allegedly bought from a stall in Dumaguete.

Further confiscated was more than P5,000 worth of firecrackers in barangay Pacuaan in La Libertad this time not because of the prohibition but because the dealers had no permits. The rest came from other municipalities.

According to NOPPO provincial director Police Colonel Julian Entoma, his office has yet to receive more information about victims of firecracker-related injuries, but was told by representatives from the Department of Health (DOH) that so far, three individuals had been brought to the hospitals for minor burns because of mishandling firecrackers. Victims came from Dauin, Dumaguete, and Bais respectively.

Meanwhile, Entoma is proud to report that no single incident of indiscriminate firing happened during Christmas and the New Year, except for one in Dauin which he said is a case of “discriminate” firing when some PNP personnel attempted to immobilize a person believed to be deranged who tried to attack them.

He commended police officers that even without putting tapes on the muzzle of their guns, no one violated the campaign “Iwas putok, iwas putol hanapbuhay.”

Entoma was also glad to announce there was no single fire incident during the New Year as a result of firecracker explosion. jrg