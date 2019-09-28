Basic gov’t services caravan

INFOBYTES

Residents of Brgy. Trinidad, Guihulngan City benefitted from the Caravan on Basic Gov-ernment Services event held in their village on Sept. 11, 2019.

Medical officers from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Provincial Health Office (PHO) gave free medical check-up and medicines to residents of the barangay and conducted free circumcision for young boys. Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESFDA) certified beauticians and therapists provided free wellness services such as nail care, hairdressing, half body and full body massage to the villagers. Village residents also received free high-value seeds and tree seedlings from the Department of Agriculture, Philippine Coconut Authority, and the Provincial Agriculturist Office (PAO) during the activity.

DOLE emergency employment

By Roi Lomotan

Around 38 residents of Brgy. Trinidad in Guihulngan City were given emergency em-ployment by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged or Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

DOLE Provincial Public Information Officer Blessie De Padua gave a briefing for the TUPAD beneficiaries during the Caravan on Basic Services event held in their barangay on Sept. 11. TUPAD is a community-based livelihood program of the department that provides community employment opportunities for displaced workers, seasonal workers, underemployed, and other members of the marginalized sector for a minimum of 10 days and maximum of 30 days. De Padua said the TUPAD beneficiaries will be assigned to clear the roads of their barangay in which they will be paid P386 per day.

Wifi soon in Guihulngan

By Jennifer C. Tilos

A free Wi-Fi internet access will be set up soon in Brgy. Trinidad, a remote village in Guihulngan City, which aims to help end insurgency in the area.

The free Wi-Fi connection in the barangays affected by the communist insurgency was proposed by Edward Du, former president of Negros Oriental Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (NOCCI) and currently regional governor of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) in Central Visayas, who made a quick inspection in the area during the ‘Dagyawan’ or consultation of the Negros Oriental Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NOTF-ELCAC) on Sep. 10. Du, together with Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) personnel, went to the neighboring Vallehermoso town where the bandwidth is located to check and evaluate the possibility of the bandwidth reaching Guihulngan City and then Brgy. Trinidad.

’10M in 10′ partners plant tree seedlings at SU CENTROP

By Roi Lomotan

Representatives of various agencies planted around 500 seedlings of narra, tugas, and white lawaan trees inside Silliman University Center for Tropical Conservation Studies (CENTROP)’s simulated rainforest area in this town.

This is in support to the “10M in 10 for Greener Negros” Movement or 10M in 10 which aims to plant around 10 million endemic trees within 10 across Negros Island. Multi-agencies comprising the 4th cluster group of 10M in 10 joined the tree planting activity held on Sept. 14. 10M in 10 Cluster 4 Head Sidney Lee, who also represents the Negros Oriental ROTC Association of Corps Commanders (NORACC), thanked all partner agencies for showing their commitment to this initiative and for also helping preserve the environment.