BASYANG SPARES #DumaGeTmE

DUMAGUETE CITY – Our city was again spared by what could have been a strong tropical storm called Basyang. It proceeded northward missing what was earlier forecasted by weathermen to hit Dumaguete making landfall up north in Guihulngan instead.

Basyang just passed by the side in three short hours which prompted us to thank the Lord for sparing Dumaguete from the wrath that was Basyang.

We also commend the city risk reduction management team headed by newly appointed Rizal Binatero for a smooth operation and zero casualty.

What needs improvement according to the NRRMDC is better coordination among line agencies and stakeholders and better communications equipment. While the help of volunteers is very much appreciated, NRRMDC said it is best that the city has its own efficient communications system in times of disasters.

Another room for improvement for disaster risk reduction is how to effectively stop floating debris from the mountains before these can reach the city and cause damage to existing structures. The multi million Camanjac – Cadawinonan bridge collapsed because of falling debris which hit the bridge’s beams.