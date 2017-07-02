Bato makes a quickie PNP bisita sa tropa

A surprise to some, but expected by others, PNP CHIEF General Ronald Bato dela Rosa made a visit to the PNP troops (bisita sa tropa) at the Agan-an headquarters.

It was such a short and quick visit being a side trip from Bacolod. He paid respects to PNP director P/Sr Supt Henry Biñas who assured him of full support.

Biñas submitted to General dela Rosa the track record of his command covering the war on drugs, rehabilitation, insurgency, and the evacuation of Maranaos from war-torn Marawi city.

On the viral report that Maute group will conduct bombings outside of Marawi after June 30, Dela Rosa advised the public not to panic as they are still validating the information on the leaked memo, which has since gone viral in social media.

“It pays to be informed but it doesn’t pay to panic. Huwag natin sabihin na totoo at tayo ay matatakot dahil impormasyon pa lang iyan na hindi pa validated. Better safe than sorry but better huwag magpatakot sa threat na iyan kasi kapag natakot tayo, mananalo sila,” he said.

The PNP memo, dated June 16, states that the Maute group is “planning to conduct bombing in Trinoma, Quezon City, SM Cubao, Quezon City Circle, certain places in Quiapo and Makati.”