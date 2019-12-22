Bayawan barrio chief, minor, slain in shooting

Kalamtukan Barangay Captain Johnny Semillano Condez of Bayawan City was brutally killed along with a minor in an ambush that also resulted in the wounding of his companions.

The slayings occurred at least a month after two members of the Sangguniang Barangay, apparently relatives of the slain Barangay Captain, identified as Felipe Condez Jr. and Jonesis Condez were also ambushed and killed in Barangay Kalombuyan on November 14, 2019.

Investigation showed that the slain Barangay Captain was on board the rescue vehicle with several companions some in motorcycles as he looked for strategic location to get a good mobile phone signal.

As soon as he embarked from the vehicle, a hail of gunfire was unleashed hitting him and Danny Marata Jr. killing them instantly. The other companions, Edilito Magbanua and Danny Marata Sr. fled to the nearby sugarcane field.

Thereafter, Alexis Condez, son of the slain Barangay Captain arrived to retrieve the body of his father and the minor. It was later found out that the victims also sustained hack wounds.

Among the evidences recovered from the scene were 15 cartridges cases of 5.56 caliber; 2 misfired round for 12 gauge shotgun; one fired cartridge case for .45 caliber pistol; three fired cartride case from 9mm luger; one magazine for M16 rifle with 30 live bullets and one misfired round of .45 pistol.

With his death, all the three elected barangay officials of Kalamtukan surnamed Condez, Johnny, Felipe and Jonesis have perished in two different ambuscades. And Negros Oriental Police Provincial Director Col. Julian Entoma has ordered the Bayawan PNP to intensify the investigation and dig deeper on the motive of the killing so that the perpetrators will be placed behind bars.