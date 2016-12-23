Bayawan City, earns Presidential Lingkod ng Bayan award in 2016

Bayawan City
Bayawan City. Photo from www.zamboanga.com

Bayawan city is the recipient of the  Presidential Lingkod ng Bayan Award   from President Rodrigo Duterte  at a ceremony held in Malacañang last Monday.

Bayawan’s City’s award-winning disaster preparedness program was not built overnight. This program was started by the previous administration, but the present administration has improved and strengthened it

Meanwhile, the Bayawan city plaza  and its surroundings now have a super high- end cctv cameras,  which can  record  up to 500 meters distance and has a solar back-up power that can still run even during brownouts.

Receiving the Lingkod ng Bayan  award in behalf of Mayor Henry Pryde Teves was Rep Arnulfo Arne Teves Jr  of the third district  , the mayor’s elder brother.

The award is the highest honor can be given to a public servant.  Apart from Bayawan City, individuals also received the award. They are Cindy Salimbagat, team leader of the  Public Safety Office of Bayawan; edilberito Euraoba, Operations Officer; Engr. Edgar Ryan Torreda; Marchita Tuale, City Social Welfare Officer; and Tolentin, Rescuer.

Bayawan’s  Functional and Rescue Group which operates 24/7 with its skilled personnel,  includes a cash prize award  of 200 thousand pesos. The city personnel who received the individual awards will also get promotions.

The program has also an   Early Flood Warning System, which is complete with rubber boats, rescue vehicles and others.

