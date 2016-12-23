Bayawan City, earns Presidential Lingkod ng Bayan award in 2016

Bayawan city is the recipient of the Presidential Lingkod ng Bayan Award from President Rodrigo Duterte at a ceremony held in Malacañang last Monday.

Bayawan’s City’s award-winning disaster preparedness program was not built overnight. This program was started by the previous administration, but the present administration has improved and strengthened it

Meanwhile, the Bayawan city plaza and its surroundings now have a super high- end cctv cameras, which can record up to 500 meters distance and has a solar back-up power that can still run even during brownouts.

Receiving the Lingkod ng Bayan award in behalf of Mayor Henry Pryde Teves was Rep Arnulfo Arne Teves Jr of the third district , the mayor’s elder brother.

The award is the highest honor can be given to a public servant. Apart from Bayawan City, individuals also received the award. They are Cindy Salimbagat, team leader of the Public Safety Office of Bayawan; edilberito Euraoba, Operations Officer; Engr. Edgar Ryan Torreda; Marchita Tuale, City Social Welfare Officer; and Tolentin, Rescuer.

Bayawan’s Functional and Rescue Group which operates 24/7 with its skilled personnel, includes a cash prize award of 200 thousand pesos. The city personnel who received the individual awards will also get promotions.

The program has also an Early Flood Warning System, which is complete with rubber boats, rescue vehicles and others.