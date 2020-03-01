Bayawan old precincts bound to reopen: PHT

Bayawan City Mayor Pryde Henry Teves has resolved to reopen closed police community precincts after the Police Regional Office (PRO) – 7 augmented additional poliemen following series of unsolved killings in the city.

Many concerned citizens were asking: how come most high profile political killings were supporters of Gov Degamo namely: the late Board Member Miguel Dungog of Siaton who was aspiring for Congress; and lately City Councilor Alex Tizon, member of the City Council. Were their killings politically motivated? How about the other unsolved victims of extra judicial murders? Are cases now filed in court?

Regional Police RO-7 has recently assigned 20 additional personnel to Bayawan City Police Station following the relief of their former chief, P/Lt. Col. Alfonso Enriquez on Monday, Feb. 24. He was replaced by P/Lt. Col. Judi Mar Bonilla, who was previously assigned at the Provincial Mobile Patrol Company, where the additional 20 men also came from.

P/Col. Julian Entoma, director of Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office, originally planned to relieve all police men assigned in Bayawan City after the ambush of City Councilman Alex “Inday” Tizon on Feb. 18. But PRO-7 Director, P/Brig. Gen. Albert Ferro, only approved of Enriquez’s relief and augmentation of additional personnel.

“Nawad-an og salig ang mga tawo sa kapulisan. Kinahanglan mabalik ila pagsalig,” Entom said.

Teves, for his part, hopes that the additional policemen would give Bayawan PNP a fresh start after at least six unsolved murders since late 2019.

He plan to reopen community police precincts in Barangay San Jose and Kalomboyan, to increase police presence to deter crimes near the said areas. The said police precincts were reportedly closed five years ago after policemen were moved to other assignments.

“We need more warm bodies because we are lacking policemen,” Teves said.

Before the additional men, Bayawan PNP only has 56 police personnel for over 137,000 population of the city.

Just before his relief, Enriquez explained that their workforce is not enough, adding that based on police to population ration, there should be one policemen for every 10,000 residents for a city like Bayawan.

Aside from the lack of personnel, the police officer also cited uncooperative residents during their investigations of the killings. Nobody would like to act as witness to murder cases for fear of reprisals .

Enriquez was assigned as chief of Police of Bayawan Station on December 2019 to supposedly solve the recent killings, which he wasn’t able to do. He is now the chief of NOPPO’s Administrative Branch.

Teves said they’ve been supporting their local police force by procuring new police vehicles and motorcycles; CCTV Cameras, bullet proof vests, and training of a SWAT team.

The mayor reportedly requested consistently for the past three year’s additional men for Bayawan PNP but to no avail, until recently through Entoma. (Ryan J. Sorote)