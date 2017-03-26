BCBP marks 23rd year Mar 19

The Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals celebrated its 23rd anniversary last March 17 and 18, in honor of St. Joseph.

This was highlighted with a “Praise and Worship” led by Bro Edgar Diputado Chapter of BCBP North Chapter. which was held at Recuerdo De Jose at Barangay Motong, ,Dumaguete City courtesy of by Bro JV Imbo , the first chapter Head. The PW’s theme was “ Faith and Obedience” the second day the celebration at Plaza Maria Luisa Suites Inn, was graced by Bro Roy D. Calleja and sister Janet R. Calleja, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Service Coordinator Mission from BCBP Quezon City North Chapter.

At the PW, Bro Fred Magallano, the RCD of Dumaguete Region welcomed both the BCBP servant leaders and members of the North and South Chapters headed by bro Bruno Bouffard 111 and Bro Lee B. Zerna respectively; members from the East led by Bro Noel Baeno and, those from Siquijor led by Bro Andy, Tanjay led by Bro Greg Rosales, and Bais led by Bro Alan Yap.

Bro Terry Orbeta, Former CH led the prayover of the month’s birthday celebrants and the couples on their wedding anniversary.

The celebration’s EMCEES were Bro Japeth Adalid and Sis Mary Ann Omictin. (Val Millan)

