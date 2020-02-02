Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe An tonio Remollo urges all citizens not to panic but instead to be vigilant and exercise precautionary measures by keeping a clean environment in view of the first confirmed case of coronavirus infection of a woman Chinese tourist who visited the city.

In a press conference, Thursday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed that a Chinese female patient under hospital care due to new coronavirus is recuperating in an undisclosed Manila hospital and once cleared will be discharged.

However, calls mount for the banning of entry of all tourists coming from China.

“While we have concerns on the entry of tourists and guests, the city and province have no control of the airports and seaports. The national government is doing their best to contain the virus and we in the local level are in close coordination with the national agencies to keep our citizens safe from this rare virus,” Mayor Remollo stressed.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla reiterates the tips to avoid risk of coronavirus infection: observe proper hand washing, cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with tissue or flexed elbow, thoroughly cook meat and eggs, avoid crowded areas, get plenty of rest, drink fluids, eat a balanced diet and avoid smoking.

Experts claim that coronavirus is trans- Be vigilant vs. corona virus mitted by contact with an infected person not through the air one breathes.

Mayor Remollo has earlier activated the Barangay Health Emergency Reaction Teams (BERT) to monitor and report residents, who are suspected to be possible carriers of the novel coronavirus.

According to City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sara B. Talla, local and health officials are on heightened alert and conducted surveillance on “emergency or out-patient department cases with focus on those with recent history of travel to and from the City of Wuhan Hubei Province of China,” which has since been quarantined.

Dr. Talla said that BERTS and other health workers will focus on monitoring those cases or persons with recent history of travel to and from the City of Wuhan, Hubei Province of China in the 14 days prior to symptom onset.